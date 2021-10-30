POWERFUL images can shock, and terrify. They can draw you in, or make you turn away. Whatever front line the lens is pointed over – be it war, poverty, disease or any number of extreme situations – the resulting pictures stand witness to some of modern history’s most appalling events. Photography is a currency that can condemn, or validate. Inspire, and motivate. Remind us of hard truths, long after living memory has faded.

In short, pictures can change the world. And as our world's people come to terms with the reality of climate change, never has that been more needed.

Some images offer an instant visual punch to the guts: the effect a decade of acidification and temperature rise on a coral outcrop on the Great Barrier Reef, for instance, with an older photograph juxtaposed into the scene by photographer David Doubilet. Even on a printout, the photo's vibrancy versus the real coral is staggering.

Then there are the mountains of waste clothing in one processing plant in Italy, given scale by the two humans – a designer and model – in the bottom corner. This image, by Luca Locatelli, was used by National Geographic to highlight a better use for the colossal waste generated by the fashion industry, and the needlessly short lifespan of its often environmentally costly product.