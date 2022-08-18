Alex Honnold just led the first ascent of one of Earth's tallest Arctic sea cliffs—for science

To access the Renland Ice Cap, the team had to make a daunting ascent up a 1,500-foot monolith known as the Pool Wall. Employing the grading system climbers use to describe a route’s difficulty, Honnold rated their first ascent of the Pool Wall at 5.12c, which represents a difficult climb for an experienced climber. But Honnold says that number belies the total experience. “It doesn’t do justice to how mega the wall is,” he said, noting the vast expanse to be climbed and the conditions. “It was 20 degrees F (-6 degrees C), and we climbed it in a snowstorm.”

It was an especially tough introduction to big-wall climbing for Sevestre, who’d never attempted a climb like this. “It was way outside my comfort zone,” Sevestre said. “Scientists don’t typically climb big-walls.” When Honnold first asked if she wanted to make the climb, she thought “There’s no way on Earth I’d do it. But after thinking about all the science that had to be done, I realised it made sense for me to climb it.”

The three professional climbers proceeded up the wall first, setting anchors and fixing ropes for Sevestre and the fifth team member, Greenland-based guide Adam Kjeldsen. But even as Sevestre swallowed her fear and worked her way up the rope, hundreds of feet above the icy expanse below her, she stopped periodically to take core samples of the rock. These samples will help climatologists reconstruct the past glacial history of the area and better understand how quickly the ice sheet retreated at the end of the last ice age 11,500 years ago. This, in turn, will allow scientists to refine their projections for future sea-level rise as Greenland’s ice sheet melts.

After reaching the summit of the Pool Wall, the team members found themselves at the edge of the Renland Ice Cap. Over the next five days, they dragged a sled-like device containing a special radar that took real-time measurements of the depth and density of the snow and ice below them.

“We used a total of 15 different research techniques during this expedition to perform a ‘health check’ in an area of Greenland that has remained unexplored,” Sevestre said.

Those techniques included placing temperature sensors on cliffs, scanning inside glaciers with 3D lasers, and launching a special NASA-designed float into the fjord that will collect data about temperature and the salinity of the ocean over the next two years.

Thanks to satellites and other tools, scientists already had a rough idea of what was taking place here, Sevestre said. “But no matter how many satellites are in the sky, no matter how many helicopters or planes collect scientific data, there is still nothing that will be as good as collecting data in the field with boots on the ground,” she said. “It’s also the hardest data to collect.”

This hard-won information will be shared with researchers at NASA as well as institutions in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Sevestre is reluctant to make too many predictions on what the data will reveal, but one thing did seem clear: The glaciers in the area, compared with other parts of Greenland, appeared at first glance to be somewhat less affected by melting. “This area could be one of the last strongholds that hasn’t quite caught up with climate change just yet,” Sevestre said.