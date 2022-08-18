Storm chasing is an exhilarating rush. But is it worth the risk?

And yet, the same severe weather systems that damage property and upend lives across the U.S. each year also draw thousands of people to seek their destructive beauty. It’s an addictive pursuit that some people describe as spiritual, an encounter with forces greater than themselves.

Social media and the pandemic have fuelled rising interest in weather tours. More than a dozen tour companies have sprung up to indulge in the storm chasing fantasy, but to many people—public safety officials, meteorologists, and scientists—the practice is an unnecessary risk.

Chasing picks up speed

Storm chasers range from trained guides and meteorologists who spend hours forecasting the perfect chase targets to novices armed with nothing but a smartphone.

The movement started with a small but passionate community of “storm trackers” in the 1950s, but quickly exploded after the release of the 1996 film Twister. After the movie’s debut, tour companies began to crop up in what is known as “Tornado Alley”— northern Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota—where the region’s climate and vast, grassy plains make the area a storm chasing mecca. The industry got an additional boost after Discovery’s Storm Chasers premiered in 2007.

In recent years, viral social media posts and pandemic boredom have drawn thousands of people (novices and experts) to pursue weather wonders across the U.S.

Erik Burns, owner and tour director of Tornadic Expeditions, based in Oklahoma City and Denver, estimates that interest in his tornado tracking tours has grown by 30 percent over the past five years, despite the high price tag (a six- to 10-day trip can cost anywhere from $2,000, around £1,700, to $4,100 or £3,400). According to Burns, nearly 70 percent of guests sign up for a second tour, and up to 60 percent come from abroad to the U.S., which sees an estimated 75 percent of all reported tornadoes worldwide (although incidents are underreported in many countries).

“When I started this, I thought, ‘there’s got to be a specific demographic,’ but the demographic is storm lovers,” Burns says. “People from all walks of life, all cultures have a place in the van. We’re just a weather-nut family.”

The popularity of storm tourism can actually make the pursuit more hazardous. So-called “chaser convergences,” can lead to deadly traffic jams if the only escape route from a tornado’s path is blocked. An additional risk is that it’s not customary for tour guests to wear helmets or eye protection, according to most guides.

“On these little country roads [in rural Oklahoma or Kansas], you might see 100, 200 cars or more, like a conga line of chasers,” says Burns, adding that many of the weather watchers may be inexperienced or travelling solo.

“The most dangerous part of storm chasing isn’t even the storms, it’s other drivers,” says Burns, noting several incidents where chasers died on their way home from a storm. “We know where everything [in a weather system] is, but somebody running a stop sign isn’t something we can predict.”