The 232 animals in this photo were killed by house cats in just one year

From wineries to wildlife, Jak Wonderly is no stranger to making photos come alive using light, layout, and composition. But to capture something beautiful in dead animals? It was a new challenge.

Wonderly’s photo, “Caught by Cats,” recently won first place in the 2020 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition’s Human/Nature category. His image highlights a grim picture: The photo would need to be multiplied 10 million times to come close to showing the billions of animals killed by cats each year.

A 2013 study estimated free-ranging domestic cats kill between 1.3 and 4 billion birds – on top of between 6.2 and 22.3 billion mammals – every year in the United States alone, the majority by feral or unowned cats. Figures released by the Mammal Society show the UK's estimates for domestic cat kills to be more sober, but still shocking: around 100 million prey items between Spring and Summer, of which 27 million were birds – and not counting the creatures the cats didn't bring home. According to the RSPB, there is no scientific evidence to link cats to bird population decline in the UK.

The inspiration for his photograph came from the work of WildCare, a nonprofit wildlife hospital based in San Rafael, California. Of the 321 animals that were injured by cats and brought to the centre in 2019, only 89 survived. The other 232, shown in Wonderly’s photo, died despite WildCare’s efforts to save them.