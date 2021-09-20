These animals offer key clues for environmental change

To be an effective indicator species—also called a bioindicator—a species should have some key characteristics. Its health should be a bellwether for the health of other species in the same ecosystem; a species that is uniquely vulnerable or struggling makes a poor bioindicator. And any changes it undergoes should be clear and measurable, acting as an early-warning system for broader change. Last, it should respond to change in a predictable way.

Notable indicator species

Amphibians such as frogs and toads are strong indicator species for pollution. They have permeable skin through which they absorb oxygen—and toxins. As a result, they’re extremely sensitive to changes in the quality of air and water. They’re often the first animals, for example, to be affected by pesticide use in or near their ecosystems. Many amphibian populations have plummeted around the world, while others have developed deformities such as extra legs because of pesticides.

Conversely, certain bacteria species thrive where toxins are present, making them bioindicators as well. An overabundance of bacteria can indicate the presence of a toxin in the same way that the absence of frogs does.

Northern spotted owls are a widely studied indicator species. Scientists look to them to get a sense of the overall health of old-growth forest ecosystems and to monitor the effects of human-caused habitat changes. Native to the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., the owls make their nests in old tree cavities, broken treetops, and abandoned raptor nests, all found in the region’s old-growth forests. But as forests have been cleared for logging, agriculture, and urban development, the owls have lost their nesting sites, and their populations have plummeted. They continue to decline by an average of almost 4 percent each year.

Their decline signals that other species in the forest are likely declining as well and that the forest—and the web of life that sustains it—have been degraded. Similarly, a population of thriving northern spotted owls indicates that an ecosystem is healthy and able to support an array of other plants and animals.