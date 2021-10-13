See the winning images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year

His carefully planned strategy worked. While swimming among thousands of marbled grouper and hundreds of grey reef sharks without the perceived protection of a shark cage or a metal shark suit, “it took time to develop the intuition that we would not get bitten,” Ballesta told National Geographic in 2018. “We had to feel confident enough that when they bump up against us, so hard that sometimes we have bruises, we have to keep calm. They are considering us as obstacles, not prey.” (See more of Ballesta’s work to document this surreal phenomenon in National Geographic’s story.)

The competition, which is in its 57th year, awards 19 categories of wildlife photography, including behaviour, photojournalism, and portraiture. This year, the competition received 50,000 entries from photographers around the world. Judges looked for innovation, narrative, and technical skill. (See last year’s winners here.)

Ten-year-old Vidyun R. Hebbar of India won Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the competition’s other top distinction, for his up-close photograph of a tent spider, bathed in the lights and rainbow colours of a passing rickshaw.

Two other frequent National Geographic photographers were also honoured. Jennifer Hayes won the “Oceans: Bigger Picture” category for her image of harp seals and their newborn pups on fractured Arctic ice. The “bigger picture” categories, new this year, honours photography that shines a light on crucial ecosystems, such as the Arctic's shrinking sea ice, which harp seals rely on to breed. It took Hayes hours of searching by helicopter to find the winning scene, which she describes as “a pulse of life that took your breath away."

Brent Stirton won the photojournalism story category for his work to document chimpanzees and their caregivers at Lwiro Primate Rehabilitation Centre, in South Africa, which rescues and rehabilitates primates orphaned by poaching. The babies are often sold, sometimes for pets. “As a result,” Stirton writes on Instagram, “many of these chimps have lived lives of isolation, suffering, and cruelty.” At Lwiro, more than a hundred young chimps are given one-on-one care to ease their psychological and physical trauma. (See the full National Geographic story here.)



“These dedicated caregivers raise the baby chimps like their own children,” Stirton writes.