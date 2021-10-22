Tiny crab encased in amber reveals evolutionary march out of the ocean

“The largest barrier has to be changes associated with osmoregulation,” or how an organism manages water and electrolytes like salt in its body, Bracken-Grissom says—not to mention new predators ready to snack on novel morsels.

Nevertheless, crabs have moved inland from the seas over and over again. Modern crabs not only live on the beach, among coral reefs, and in the ocean depths, but can also be found in estuaries, rivers, and lakes. Some crabs—such as the purple land crab of the Caribbean—spend most of their time on land. Others have taken truly unique paths, such as the coconut crab, an immense arthropod that can weigh up to nine pounds and climbs the trees of island habitats in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Researchers who specialise in arranging family trees based on biomolecules, such as genes, estimate that nonmarine crabs first evolved about 130 million years ago, during the earliest part of the Cretaceous period. The oldest known nonmarine crab fossils were only about 70 million years old until this new find from Myanmar brought the fossil record more in line with the genetics estimate.

Windows to the past

While the amber fossil may be the oldest known nonmarine crab, it likely wasn’t the first—or the last—crab to venture away from the seas. “We suggest that true crabs have become adapted to a primarily freshwater mode of life at least six times, and to habitats including land and brackish water at least 12 times,” Luque says.

And crabs aren’t the only organisms to have undergone striking transformations as they left the oceans. The steelhead trout of Lake Michigan, for example, descended from saltwater ancestors, adapting to fresh water in less than 120 years. Multiple species of whale and dolphin have also made themselves at home in freshwater habitats, such as the Amazon river dolphin.

No standard set of adaptations allows an animal to make the switch from salt water to fresh, making this repeated evolutionary tale all the more remarkable. Now, with this Cretaspara crab seemingly caught in the midst of this transition, scientists have a new window into this mysterious process.

But even as ancient amber fossils offer new windows into the past, scientists are grappling with the ethics of looking through them. In addition to the quandary over the amber trade, the fossil’s current home in the Longyin Amber Museum is far from Myanmar, and palaeontologists are becoming increasingly concerned about the repatriation of fossils as part of a country’s natural history heritage.

Researchers have pointed out that Myanmar’s laws regarding the export of fossils in amber are in conflict with each other. In a June letter to the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, Zin-Maung-Maugn-Thein of the University of Mandalay and Khin Zaw of the University of Tasmania recommend that palaeontologists report significant finds in amber to government or scientific authorities in Myanmar to prevent important fossils from being scattered around the world.

“By doing so,” the duo write, “not only will scientific research standards improve within the country, but Myanmar’s people will gain a better understanding of the importance and scientific value of their own natural heritage rather than being robbed of it.”