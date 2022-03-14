The king cobra is likely a ‘royal family’ of four species

What’s more, Shankar adds, identification of the new species could boost conservation efforts for the snakes, which are declining across their range because of deforestation and urbanisation. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the king cobra as vulnerable to extinction.

In light of the findings, the IUCN plans to reassess the king cobra’s conservation status, says Philip Bowles, coordinator of the organisation’s Snake and Lizard Red List Authority, which surveys reptiles in the wild worldwide and determines their conservation status.

A snake of a different colour

“Having looked at [king cobras] closely for more than 50 years, you could see that they are … different,” says Romulus Whitaker, a longtime snake expert and founder of India’s Chennai Snake Park, a nonprofit that educates the public about snakes.

“We just needed someone to do the hard work to prove it," he says.

For instance, scientists have wondered why adult king cobras in Thailand and neighbuoring countries have more than 70 off-white bands encircling their bodies, while those in the Philippines have only a few that are barely discernible.

There are variations in nesting behaviours too. The female king cobra is the only snake that builds nests for her eggs—no small feat for a limbless creature. She uses her body to shimmy twigs and leaves into place. (See the world's biggest snake eat a massive meal.)

Females in the Western Ghats abandon their eggs soon after making their nest, whereas Indo-Chinese mothers guard the eggs in the nest until about a week before they hatch.

A misunderstood reptile

Shankar hopes that the new attention to king cobras may help change attitudes toward them.

In rural India, many Hindus venerate the king cobra and see its presence in their fields as a sign of bounty. But elsewhere, the snake is despised, often leading to indiscriminate killings.

“There’s a lot of hype about this snake, so people are scared to death about it,” Whitaker says. “In surveys, people will inevitably say the king cobra when asked about the most dangerous snakes,” he says. There are no official statistics on how many people are bitten by king cobras anywhere, but Whitaker says they’re likely responsible for only a handful of snakebites.

King cobras are generally shy, and if a person comes face to face with one, its formidable size and dog-like “growl,” are more than enough to prevent any conflict.

Hunters pursuing the animals for their skin and body parts for use in traditional medicine are the most likely bite victims, but wildlife rescuers removing king cobras from people’s homes are also at risk. (Read about the Arabian cobra, which was recently added to National Geographic’s Photo Ark.)