When is a ‘panda’ not a panda – and are any pandas actually bears?

SAY 'PANDA' and immediately your mind goes big, fluffy, rare – and monochrome. But the infamously partner-picky, bamboo-chewing giant panda endemic to a sliver of China isn't the only creature to answer to the name.

There are in fact two distinct species that share this iconic name: The giant panda, and the red panda. But were you presented with a lineup and told to indicate the panda, one would stick out like a sore, rather red thumb. Despite it actually being the creature most entitled to the name.

Turning red. Or black and white?

Firstly, the most obvious difference. At a standing height of five to six feet and a weighing up to 250 pounds (113 kg), the giant panda – and its higher altitude, slightly slighter subspecies the Qinling panda – is roughly comparable to a stocky, weighty human.

The red panda, however, is roughly comparable to a weighty house cat. The giant panda looks like a black bear in a costume; the red panda looks like a racoon that's gone rusty. Complete with a resplendent, ringed tail, cheese-wedge ears and pointed snout, the red panda is thoroughly cute – but in a way that's thoroughly unlike the other creature with which it shares the ‘p’ word. But is it simply a case of lazy name-calling? Not quite.