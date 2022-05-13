13-foot-long stingray found in deep hole in Mekong River

As the Mekong River descends into Cambodia from neighbouring Laos, flowing languidly past sandbanks and forest-covered islands, it’s hard to imagine the explosion of life that occurs underneath its surface.

In this stretch of river, about 100 miles long, up to 200 billion fish are spawned every year, helping to make the 2,700-mile-long Mekong one of the most fish-rich rivers on the planet. Deep pools reaching down 260 feet serve as refuges for some of the world’s largest and most endangered freshwater fish species.

This biological richness usually remains hidden from human view. But last week it surfaced, literally, as fishers hauled a 13 foot-(3.9 metre-) long giant freshwater stingray, weighing almost 400 pounds (181kg), out of the Mekong’s murky depths. The fish had been captured accidentally after it swallowed a smaller fish on a baited hook. Not wanting to kill the female ray, the fishers called a rescue team, which managed to unhook it, weigh and measure it, and release it back to the river unharmed.

For Zeb Hogan, who has long studied Mekong’s megafishes—which include critically endangered Mekong giant catfish and giant barb—the capture of the gargantuan ray is evidence of the outsized ecological and biological role that the deep pools of the Upper Cambodian Mekong River play—a role further revealed by Hogan’s recent explorations of the holes. The area is also home to rare Irrawaddy dolphins and giant softshell turtles.

“This is the last place on Earth where we find these creatures together,” says Hogan, who is a fish biologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, and leads the USAID-funded Wonders of the Mekong research project.

In the week prior to the ray capture, Hogan, who is also a National Geographic Explorer, led a scientific expedition to the area. On the international team of researchers taking part were two other Nat Geo Explorers: Kakani Katija, a deep sea researcher, and Kenny Broad, an environmental anthropologist and cave diver.

In the first attempt of its kind to explore the deepest parts of the Mekong River, the team used as their eyes and ears unmanned submersibles equipped with lights and cameras, drop cameras suspended on long cables, and baited video cameras. The researchers also sampled for DNA to identify rare or previously undetected species in the river—which, despite its importance, remains acutely understudied.

Exploring the holes

The Mekong River, which starts in the Tibetan highlands and runs through six countries on its way to the South China Sea, is recognised as a global biodiversity hotspot, with close to 1,000 species of fish found throughout its system. It supports the largest inland fishery in the world, providing livelihoods for tens of millions of people living in the region.

The secret of the Mekong’s productivity is a seasonal flood that raises the river by as much as 40 feet and disperses juvenile fish downstream into the region’s floodplains, where the fish feed and grow. Many Mekong fish species are highly migratory and move up the river to spawn, often travelling long distances to places like the deep pools of Upper Cambodia.

Researchers have long known this area, with its braided channels and islands covered in seasonally flooded forest, to be a dry season refuge for many important Mekong species, including various megafauna. But its remoteness makes it a difficult area to study, and especially challenging is finding out what goes on at the very bottom of the river.

Katija, who leads the Bioinspiration Lab at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, sees many similarities between the deep pools of the Mekong and the deep sea environment her team normally explores: deep water, little ambient light, and currents along the bottom. “What makes working in the Mekong River challenging, particularly from an imaging standpoint, is the high turbidity, or low visibility, even in the deepest depths,” she says.

This became clear during several days of Mekong exploration, as Katija and her team deployed a remotely operated vehicle along the river bottom. From a boat above, they watched on a computer screen as the vehicle moved through thick sediment and silt, which reduced visibility to just a foot or so.

But video from 250 feet below the surface still captured several species of fish, including migratory catfish known locally as trey chhwiet. This species once formed the basis of a communal fishery across the border in Laos that no longer exists because the fish’s migratory path was blocked in 2020 by the new Don Sahong Dam near the Lao-Cambodia border.

The trey chhwiet spotting was of particular interest to Hogan, who closely studied the communal fishery more than 20 years ago and has tried to establish where the fish has moved since the dam was constructed.

Broad, who has long experience diving in deep blue holes in places like the Bahamas, likened diving in the Mekong to “swimming in a bathtub of café con leche.” “Add strong currents, depths over 80 metres, and [various] debris and you have an extremely challenging environment to explore,” he says.

Giants of the deep

For several years, Wonders of the Mekong scientists have conducted community and market surveys to gather information about aquatic biodiversity in the deep pools area. In collaboration with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration, the project has also established a network of fishers who report catches of giant and endangered fish.