Tigers have nearly tripled in Nepal, but at what cost?

Yet Nepal’s tiger progress has come at a cost: Some critics say that the focus on increasing tigers is at odds with community safety. In recent years, tiger attacks against local people living around tiger habitat have increased, as has predation on livestock, threatening livelihoods. Government agencies and conservationists “haven’t thought enough about how to keep people safe in those communities,” says Kumar Paudel, the director of Greenhood Nepal, a Kathmandu-based conservation nonprofit.

“I’m excited to see the tiger numbers," he says, "but the cost of this conservation feels really sad."

Tiger attacks on the rise

Between July 2021 and July 2022, tigers killed 16 people in Chitwan National Park, the big cat’s main habitat, according to Babu Ram Lamichhane, a biologist at the National Trust of Nature Conservation, Nepal. In contrast, he says, in the previous five years combined there were 10 attacks (and resulting deaths) in the park.

Last month, a tiger attacked and injured a 41-year-old woman in Bardiya district, close to one of the largest areas of tiger habitat, while she was collecting firewood. The incident, according to The Kathmandu Post, incensed the community, and people blocked the main road, demanding better protection from wildlife. To disperse the protesters, security forces deployed tear gas shells and opened fire, leading to multiple injuries and one death.

Lamichhane’s group has found that tigers that injure or kill people are typically physically impaired or without territory—they’re stressed animals looking for easy prey. Increased tiger densities, he says, forces some cats to search for territory in fringe areas, where they’re more likely to encounter people.

Better monitoring of these animals and timely control, such as euthanising the tiger, can help reduce attacks, he says, adding that relocating felines that have previously attacked people isn’t a good solution because they may harm people elsewhere.

Most people that live around the parks still depend on the forest for their daily needs, for example, wood for fuel, says Kanchan Thapa, the head of wildlife programs for World Wildlife Fund-Nepal. So the government and other conservation partners should focus on providing alternative livelihood options for these people, he says.

With the release of the new global population numbers, the IUCN urged countries to continue expanding and connecting protected areas and called for further collaboration with communities living in and around tiger habitats.

“The major problem is the human-tiger interaction,” Paudel says, adding that governments need to “think about the social cost of conservation and how we can truly all share that.”