Mysterious deep-sea Arctic shark found in the Caribbean

Although Kasana wasn’t able to collect a DNA sample to confirm the shark’s identity, photographs of the animal have led shark experts to believe the animal was most likely a Greenland shark. This strange sighting raises questions about the true distribution of the Greenland shark, which was once believed to be restricted to the icy waters of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Surprise sighting

The sighting occurred off the southern coast of Belize near the world’s second longest barrier reef. Kasana had sent a longline into the deep waters that lie at the edge of Glover’s Reef, a partially submerged atoll. Her goal was to catch and tag tiger sharks to study their movement and ecology. The weather on the day of the sighting was rough and the crew had been thinking about giving up. But then they went to pull in their reel.

“We immediately knew there was something heavy on the line,” says Hector Martinez, a fisherman who aids Kasana in her research. The hydraulic reel attached to the line was straining to bring its catch to the surface. After two hours of fighting, the shark finally came into view.

At first, Kasana and the crew weren’t sure what they were looking at. “When that individual came to the surface, we didn't recognise what species it was, even with our combined years of fishing experience,” she says.

She thought it might be a six-gill shark, which can be found in deep ocean waters throughout the world. She sent a picture of the shark to her Ph.D. advisor, Demian Chapman, a director at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Florida, who said it wasn’t a six-gill. According to him, it was likely a Greenland shark.

Far from home?

These big-bodied sharks can reach 23 feet in length and weigh 1.5 tons. Although they have been known to hunt seals, fish, and squid, Greenland sharks are primarily scavengers and will feed on the remains of large mammals that find their way to the seafloor.

Scientists recently dubbed Greenland sharks the world’s longest living vertebrate. Scientists estimate they can live upwards of 400 years and in 2016 a 272-year-old individual was found off the coast of Greenland. Scientists can determine their age by radiocarbon dating the tissue at the centre of their eyes, which are composed of proteins formed when the shark was first born.

Greenland sharks are the largest fish in the Arctic Ocean, as well as the only shark found there year-round. Their population levels are not well known, but they are thought to be in decline, and are considered “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Although they are sometimes spotted in shallow waters, they can live in waters 7,200 feet deep and tolerate temperatures between minus 2 and 7 degrees Celsius (28.4 to 44.6 Fahrenheit).

In March 2022 a Greenland shark believed to be around 100 years old was found stranded on a beach in Cornwall, and was later found to have died from meningitis.

Sleeper sharks, the group of sharks to which Greenland sharks belong, are adapted to cold-water environments. They move slowly to conserve energy and their tissues contain high levels of chemical compounds similar to anti-freeze that prevent ice crystals from forming. These adaptations allow them to live in even the coldest Arctic waters.

So finding one in Belize was unexpected, though sleeper sharks have been spotted near the equator a handful of times.

A documented sighting of a Greenland shark in the tropics is “incredibly valuable,” says Brynn Devine, an expert on Arctic fisheries at the conservation nonprofit Oceans North.