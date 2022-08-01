Stingrays recorded making sounds for the first time—but why is a mystery

“That’s kind of the strange thing,” Fetterplace says. “I dive a lot with some other species of rays, and now I’m second guessing myself. Could I have missed this?”

“This just shows we don’t know everything,” he adds. “We’re in the year 2022, and you can discover something no one has ever seen just by going out and doing observations in natural history.”

How does a stingray make a sound?

Before the new study, the only verified evidence of rays making sounds came from a study of captive cownose rays. Published in 1970, this research recorded short, sharp clicks coming from the fish, but only after scientists forcefully prodded them. It wasn’t until 2017 and 2018 that several of the new study’s co-authors happened to record high-quality video while diving in Indonesia and Australia that captured the noises.

Even though the video evidence these rays make noises seems to be a slam dunk, the researchers are not certain how the animals produce the sounds.

“They don’t have vocal cords, and there’s no clear mechanism for how they do it,” Fetterplace says.

In the videos, the rays’ spiracles—two holes on their heads used to move water across their gills—appear to contract as the clicking sound is heard. This suggests the fish might be creating friction between the spiracles and the surrounding tissue, not unlike when we snap our fingers. It’s also possible the rays are forming sounds by creating a vacuum, like when we click our tongues, Fetterplace explains.

Whatever is going on, it is likely to be revealed soon, as other scientists are already planning studies to look at ray anatomy more closely.

What are stingrays trying to say?

For their research, Fetterplace and his colleagues compared the bandwidth and frequencies of the sounds to the known range of stingray hearing. They confirmed stingrays can indeed hear these sounds, which could mean they’re a form of communication.