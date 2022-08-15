Why do animals love to bask in the sun? (Hint: It's not just to stay warm.)

Every summer, beaches around the world fill up with sprawled-out sunbathers, but humans aren’t the only ones who make it a point to soak in the sun. Across the animal kingdom, creatures big and small meet biological needs by basking in the rays of Earth’s closest star.

This includes familiar sun-lovers like lizards and other reptiles, as well as countless species less well known for their sunbathing habits, from frogs to monarch butterflies to hippos. Even birds like a good sun session: Avians from at least 50 families periodically perch or fly to the ground, stretch out their wings, and bake themselves like beach bums working on a tan.

Scientists continue to unravel clues about why animals actively lounge in the sun, a time-consuming practice that can leave some vulnerable to predation. Here’s what’s known about this intriguing behaviour.

Maintaining temperature

Many creatures bask in the sun to control their body temperature, a process known as thermoregulation.

That’s the motive for many cold-blooded ectotherms, such as reptiles and amphibians, many insects, and at least two fish: carp and ocean sunfish, an enormous silvery swimmer that researchers found spends nearly half its time near the water’s surface.