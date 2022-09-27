Hibernating bears could hold a clue to treating diabetes

If a human ate tens of thousands of calories a day, ballooned in size, then barely moved for months, the health outcomes would be catastrophic. Scientists have long been puzzled why this same behaviour doesn’t lead to diabetes in grizzly bears—until now.

By feeding honey water to hibernating bears, researchers at Washington State University have discovered genetic clues to how these mammals can control their insulin. Their results—published in iScience—might lead to better diabetes treatments for people.

Insulin is a hormone found in most mammals that regulates the body’s blood sugar levels, for instance by telling the liver, muscle, and fat cells to absorb blood sugar, a source of energy. But if a lot of blood sugar enters the bloodstream, over time the cells stop responding, and become resistant to insulin. This is a leading cause of Type 2 diabetes, a disease that can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and blindness. However, unlike humans, bears can mysteriously control their insulin resistance—turning it on and off like a switch.

To find out how, researchers drew blood serum from six captive grizzly bears—aged between five and 13 years—at the WSU Bear Centre, a research facility in Pullman, Washington. They also collected bear fat tissue that they used to grow cell cultures in the lab. “It gives us a way to test things that we couldn't do in a fully grown bear,” says study co-author Blair Perry, a postdoctoral researcher at the university.

This experiment helped the team narrow down the bears' secret to controlling their insulin: Eight key proteins that seem to have a unique role in bear biology, working either independently or together to regulate insulin during hibernation.

Because humans share most of our genes with bears, understanding the role of these eight proteins could teach scientists more about human insulin resistance, Perry says.

Bear seasons

Grizzly bears—found in parts of the western U.S., Canada, and Alaska—experience three stages in a year: Active, hyperphagia, and hibernation. In the spring and summer, the massive mammals spend their time foraging, mating, and caring for young. Then in the fall, the animals transition into hyperphagia, when “pretty much all their energy is devoted to eating as much as possible,” Perry says. (Read about the fascinating ways animals prepare for fall.)