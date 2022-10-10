Ligers, zorses, and pizzlies: How animals hybrids happen

In the summer of 2020, scientists in Pennsylvania, U.S., caught sight of something no one had ever seen before: a bird that looked like a rose-breasted grosbeak but sang like a scarlet tanager.

Upon closer analysis, the animal was later determined to be a hybrid, the offspring of a mating event between two separate species.

“When I saw it, I said, ‘Oh my god!’” remembers Bob Mulvihill, ornithologist for the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. Mulvihill caught the bird and extracted a blood sample to study the hybrid animal’s genes.

While some animal hybrids are well known, like the mule, this case was more unusual due to the different colours of each bird species. Rose-breasted grosbeaks are black and white with a red patch on their chest, while scarlet tanagers are brilliant orange and black.