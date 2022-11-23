The legend of the ‘demon cat’ that roams the U.S. Capitol

There would have been plenty of people around to spot a mysterious cat around the Capitol building at the time, says Samuel Holliday, the U.S. Capitol Historical Society’s director of scholarship. During that early year of the Civil War, Union soldiers were quartered in both the House and Senate chambers in case of a Confederate attack, and later that year the building became a temporary hospital for battle-wounded troops.

(What do cats think about us? You may be surprised.)

Cats very likely did live in the Civil War-era Capitol, too. At the time, it was common to keep cats to catch rats—which would have been abundant due to the 20 large-capacity ovens in the building’s basement that produced 10,000 rations per day to feed the soldiers.

Another source of the legend may have been Capitol Police officers who patrolled the building at night. Holliday says that their duties at the time included capturing stray animals on Capitol premises. “For instance,” he says, “in 1904 the force had to lasso a stray horse and in 1910 captured 31 dogs.” Capitol tour guide Steve Livengood says a guard who drank too much may have started—and spread—the tale in an attempt to get a day off.

Regardless of the legend’s source, it only grew over the years. In 1935, a Capitol policeman told the Washington Post he’d shot his gun at a large black cat with “the generous proportions of Mae West plus the disposition of Bela Lugosi.” By then, believers thought the cat was a tabby with headlight-like eyes, saying it could be found at the White House, too.

The demon cat today

But a set of feline footprints may be the biggest driver of the Demon Cat’s fame. They can be found on the cement floor of the Small Senate Rotunda near the entrance to the Old Supreme Court Chamber.

The Architect of the Capitol, the federal office that maintains and preserves the Capitol Building, attributes the paw prints to the rat-killing cats that once roamed the building, but those who subscribe to the Demon Cat myth disagree. They say the footprints only appeared after the rotunda was nearly destroyed by an explosion in 1898—an explosion they attribute to the malicious cat even though the official record says a gas explosion was to blame. These believers also say the initials D.C. carved into the same floor stand for Demon Cat.

Though the footprints and initials have been preserved inside the Capitol building for posterity, Livengood told Atlas Obscura in 2018 that there haven’t been any Demon Cat sightings in recent years.

Not so for the Capitol’s infamous rats—a rodent infestation was reported at the nearby U.S. House of Representatives Child Care Centre in early 2022. And brown rats have made a big post-lockdown comeback in the District, the Washington Post reports, with a reported 13,300 complaints during the 2022 fiscal year. Perhaps it’s time for the Demon Cat to make a reappearance...all in the name of pest control.