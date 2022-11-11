‘We could see the fear it was stirring up... it was horrifying.’ Chewing on the complex legacy of Jaws

As it happened, Benchley did specify a shark, and the location – the fictional New England island resort of Amity – but it was still the human story that drove the plot. “The shark is the catalyst for the actions of all the other characters,” adds Wendy. “The novel is primarily a description of how a community and individuals cope with a menace they cannot control.”

Spielberg’s 1975 film, with its famously rickety mechanical shark, would capitalise on this by necessity: unseen until the final reel, the creature’s menace-in-absence lent the film a expectant tension that bolted saucer-eyed viewers to their cinema seats in their millions. The book, free from such restrictive props, sketched out its antagonist rather quicker – but it’s still often referred to simply as ‘the fish.’

However specific Benchley’s description, recognition is unlikely to have pinged too loudly. Early titles considered for the book were The Stillness in the Water and The Leviathan, with the now iconic cover art depicting either an anonymous torpedo-like creature or a hyper-stylised, dagger-toothed alien of the deep ascending on an unsuspecting swimmer.

All suggest the shark’s euphemistic nature – but also that before Jaws, people didn’t really know all that much about sharks. Not how they behaved, what they looked like or, critically, how afraid humans should be of them. Jaws supplied the answers they needed, but in the form of sensational fiction rather than the drier facts. Facts that, in 1974, were harder to come by – and harder to sell by the millions of units to a ravenously curious public.

Fear and loathing in New England

Peter Benchley was born in New York in 1940. “He spent his summers growing up on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, where he was an expert body surfer and avid fisherman with his father,” says Wendy Benchley. “On many occasions, they landed a shark along with bass, blue and swordfish. This piqued his interest in sharks, and he remained fascinated by them.”