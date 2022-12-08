A rare look at the world’s most expensive sheep

The price can vary according to the “size and weight of the sheep, the shape and symmetry of the horns, the curve of the muzzle, and the size and symmetry of the testicles,” he adds. Rams are often more valued than ewes, though of course both are necessary for breeding the animals, which can prove to be a lucrative enterprise.

Many of these owners enter their animals into sheep beauty pageants, aired annually on Senegalese television. The winner gets a prize of food and cash—and their sheep becomes much more valuable, should they choose to sell it.

“The beauty criteria [varies] based on the appearance of the winner of the last competition.”

Intrigued by the Ladoum phenomenon, Cherkaoui created a portrait series to celebrate the animals and their owners.

“When I explained my exhibition project [to people] and that I was going to put their Ladoums under the spotlight, they felt proud and valued,” he says.