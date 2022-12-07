Bugs on the move: pollinators, pesticides and one epic migration

Insects vs. humans

Chemically similar to nicotine, neonicotinoids have been widely used on crops around the world since the 1990s and are systemic pesticides, meaning that unlike contact pesticides – which remain on the surface of treated plants – they are usually applied to seeds or sprayed on the foliage and permeate the entire plant, including the leaves, roots, stems, flowers, pollen and nectar. Highly toxic to invertebrates including bees, they attack their central nervous system, leading to paralysis and death.

The European Union banned the outdoor agricultural use of three neonicotinoids in 2018 – clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam – but by 2020 at least 67 ‘emergency’ authorisations had been issued to use the insecticides on European crops including sugar beet, maize, oilseed rape and lettuce. In March 2022 George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs approved the National Farmers Union and British Sugar’s joint application for an emergency authorisation for the use of thiamethoxam (Cruiser SB) on England’s sugar beet crop to protect it from aphid-transmitted yellows virus (YV). Controlled by neonicotinoid seed treatments prior to the ban, 25% of the national crop succumbed to YV in 2020, with growers losing £43 million in revenue. The race is on to develop YV-resistant strains of beets and less toxic treatments, but in these challenging economic times, farmers are looking for swift solutions.

Neonicotinoids are still widely – and legally – used in greenhouse food production, which studies have shown pollutes surface and groundwater, despite being considered a low-risk, enclosed system. They are also found in high concentrations in flea and tick treatments for pets in the UK, including collars. One flea treatment of a medium-sized dog with the neonicotinoid imidacloprid – found in multiple products – contains enough pesticide to kill 60 million bees. Bathing pets flushes the chemicals into the water system, while dogs swimming in rivers and lakes is adding to the toxic soup: a study by researchers at the University of Sussex found that 99% of samples taken from 20 English rivers were chronically contaminated with insecticides which are hazardous to aquatic ecosystems, and highly toxic to invertebrates, fish and birds.