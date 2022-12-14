If you live near polar bears, ‘bear-dar’ could save your life

Polar bears, the world’s largest land carnivores, are spending more time ashore in search of food as climate change melts their prime hunting ground—sea ice. Increasingly, this results in bears entering Arctic communities, where they sometimes come face to face with residents. In February 2019, a “mass invasion” on the Russian Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya trapped people in their homes while several dozen bears wandered the town. In 2018, two separate attacks in the Canadian province of Nunavut resulted in the deaths of two men; in 2021 a bear attacked and injured three people in the same region before it was killed.

But an existing technology modified to spot the white, fluffy bears may be able to help reduce that threat: portable radar units to warn communities that a bear is in the vicinity. Polar Bears International (PBI), an organisation that supports research on and conservation of polar bears and sea ice, has been at the forefront of developing and testing such systems—nicknamed bear-dar—for the last several years, and envisages a number of scenarios in which they could be of use.

For example, in parts of their range polar bears are increasingly forced to scavenge from trash dumps. PBI’s Senior Director of Conservation Geoff York notes that in northern communities where securing the landfill is a significant challenge, a bear-dar could alert people that a bear is in the dump. “So, if you’re going to drop off your trash, or if you’re going to work, you know at the very least to take extra care,” he says.