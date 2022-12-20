What colour are reindeer eyes? Depends on the season.

At 70 degrees north, near Tromsø in Norway or Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow) in Alaska, the sun doesn’t even cross the horizon for more than 60 days in winter, leaving reindeer drenched daily in 12 to 24 hours of deep twilight.

“Even in winter, in the Yukon or northern Manitoba, you’ve got a day-night cycle. We don’t have that,” says Nicholas Tyler, a researcher at the Centre for Sami Studies, at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsø. “That’s a really unique thing.”

Winter twilight is at least 100,000 times fainter than is summer daylight. It’s also tinted a rich blue. That’s because when the sun is below the horizon, its rays cut upward through the atmosphere before being deflected down toward Earth; they travel through an exceptionally long pathway full of ozone. That ozone absorbs nearly all the orange and red light—leaving behind just the blue, which bounces down to Earth and drapes the landscape in ultramarine.

“It’s like a filter arching across the sky,” says Fosbury, “which filters out the orange light and leaves the blue.”

Plenty of animals deal with dim light. One common adaptation is the tapetum lucidum, which sits behind the light-absorbing retina. When living in near-darkness, every photon matters: Sometimes, one will cross into the eye but miss the retina’s little catchers’ mitts of light-absorbing pigments. The tapetum bounces that photon back outward, giving it another chance to be absorbed. For some nocturnal animals like cats, tapetum reflectance can more than double the light hitting photoreceptors, says Braidee Foote, a veterinary ophthalmologist at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Tapeta vary in colour, but are often yellowish gold like a bronzed mirror or greenish, explains Foote—the tapetum is the reason cat or raccoon eye reflect eerily at night.

So why do reindeer tapeta turn blue in winter? The answer probably has to do with maximising light absorption in the blue and below-blue colour range during the long, dark winter twilight.

Humans perceive light from blue wavelengths of about 400 nanometers to the reddish 700-nanometer realm, but reindeer see well into the shorter ultraviolet (UV) range, which causes snow blindness in humans.

That UV vision could help two ways, says Fosbury. First, it’s likely to help them find food in the snowy winter. Lichens, a staple of reindeer winter diet, absorb UV, so they show up dark against UV-reflecting white snow. Wolf and polar bear fur also absorb UV, so instead of disappearing against snow they pop out in high contrast, allowing reindeer to spot predators more easily.

It's likely other far-northern animals do something similar—but "we just haven't looked yet," says Nathaniel Dominy, an anthropologist at Dartmouth.

Eye-opening discovery