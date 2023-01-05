Cannibalism in animals is more common than you think

Cannibalism has a bad rap, but the more scientists learn about it, the more they discover it’s a vital part of nature.

The practice of eating one’s own kind is “wildly common across the animal kingdom,” says biologist Bill Schutt, author of Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History and a biology professor at Long Island University. It’s most often observed in invertebrates and fish, he says, but cannibalism occurs in every major animal group.

“For a long time the conventional wisdom amongst ecologists was that cannibalism was an aberrant behaviour,” borne of the stress of captivity or unnatural lab conditions, adds Jay Rosenheim, an entomologist and nematologist at University of California, Davis.

“Only in recent decades has it been seen as an adaptive strategy for survival and reproduction.”

In the family

Many species cannibalise their young, usually when an infant is sick, deformed, or born into conditions where the mother can’t produce milk or provide other food. If a baby dies or is unable to survive, its body can become a valuable source of nutrients for the parent. This is generally known as filial cannibalism.

Species that engage in filial cannibalism include leopards, African lions, Tonkean macaques, and many fish species.

This form of cannibalism can also happen much earlier, when the offspring are still eggs. Egg cannibalism can be easy, nourishing, and requires little effort.

“If you’re a cod and you’re laying five million eggs, right there in front of you is a food source that is non-threatening and nutritious,” says Schutt.

Female cichlid fish from Central Africa, called Burton’s mouthbrooders, carry their eggs in their mouths. Surprisingly, a recent study showed these mothers sometimes consume more than three-quarters of their own eggs and baby fish.

Sibling rivalry

In other species, males will kill infants unrelated to them, an act known as infanticide. In these instances, such as with the North American red squirrel, males kill and eat pups who aren’t theirs or whose paternity is uncertain. Doing so puts the female back into estrus and ready to mate again quickly. The male can then guard her against other copulation, ensuring the pups are his. Infanticide also occurs in lions and chimpanzees.