Cruise ship stumbles on a rare sight: a gathering of 1,000 whales

(Watch the massive pod of whales on YouTube.)

Somewhere between 830 and 1,153 fin whales, along with a handful of humpback and blue whales, had gathered to gorge themselves on a dense patch of krill off Coronation Island, which lies north of the Antarctic Peninsula.

Scientists at Stanford University who analysed photos and videos of this event say this massive gathering of baleen whales may be the largest seen since industrial whaling ended in the late 20th century. Previously, the largest recorded gathering of fin whales was a mere 300 animals.

“A little more than a hundred years ago, seeing something like this probably wouldn't have been that uncommon, says Matthew Savoca, a marine ecologist at Stanford and co-author of a new study on the event, published today in the journal Ecology.

Weighing in at 80 tons, fin whales are second in size only to blue whales. Around one million of these colossal cetaceans once plied the world’s oceans, but a century of whaling reduced their numbers by roughly 98 percent. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the species as vulnerable to extinction, though increasing in number.

The incredible sighting makes Savoca, a National Geographic Explorer, optimistic about the recovery of fin whales in the Southern Ocean, he says. At the same time, he’s also concerned: One of the threats to fin whales is ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, and the whales were spotted amid several industrial krill fishing vessels.

Krill fishing concerns

“It's great that the fin whales are back, and that more and more people get to witness that,” says Helena Herr, marine mammal ecologist at the Centre of Natural History of the University of Hamburg in Germany.

Herr, who has conducted extensive research on whales in the Southern Ocean, says whales often congregate off Coronation Island because its surrounding waters are rich in Antarctic krill.