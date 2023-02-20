Mountain hares are built for snow. That may become a problem.

The consequences of this discrepancy are not entirely clear, says Scott Newey, a population biologist who studies mountain hares at Scotland’s Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust. They are a “very challenging” species to monitor, he says. For instance, mountain hares experience population cycles, in which a scientist might find only a few hares in a square kilometre one year and more than a hundred in that same area several years later, or vice versa. These cycles, possibly linked to food availability and the prevalence of certain parasites, vary so much that untangling the impact of factors such as climate change can be extremely difficult.

However, analyses of snowshoe hare populations in North America offer some insight into possible long-term trends. It’s known “exactly how costly” such camouflage mismatch is for that species, says Zimova: The probability that a snowshoe hare will be hunted and killed by a predator in any given week increases by between 7 and 14 percent when the hare is wearing its white winter coat on a snowless background. “It’s something that doesn’t sound like a lot,” she says, but when you extrapolate it across the entire year, “it can have really profound consequences.”

As with so many of the issues facing wildlife on this warming planet, the challenge seems to be: Adapt or die. And for the mountain hares of Scotland, there’s no evidence they’re adapting at all.

(Watch a female hare battle male suitors.)