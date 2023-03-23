Why are these orcas killing sharks and removing their livers?

"My reaction was just, 'Here we go again,'" says Towner, a shark biologist and Ph.D. candidate at Rhodes University in South Africa. "There's no stopping this."

Undoubtedly the biggest mystery surrounding Port and Starboard is whether their hunting behaviour is unique. Orcas, which live worldwide, display a wide range of diets and behaviours, including eating sharks, whose organs—especially their livers—are high in fat.

But scientists have never before documented orcas performing this kind of consistent, surgical predation on sharks. What’s more, their observations suggest that the orca pair are showing others how to remove shark livers—possibly an intriguing example of culture in the animal kingdom.

Shark killers

Located on the southwestern coast of South Africa, False Bay is normally teeming with sevengill sharks, with scuba divers spotting as many as 70 in a single dive. But on November 9, 2015, divers noticed something peculiar: The sharks had abandoned the dive area virtually overnight.

Then, carcasses of several sevengill sharks appeared on the seabed with the same clean tears in their bodies. The divers took photographs and shared them with Towner and other researchers, who debated whether the deaths were the result of fishing or an animal attack.

Orcas were one possibility. While rare in the region, they had been spotted in the False Bay area since 2009—but until that time, they were only known to eat marine mammals, such as Cape fur seals.

"It was on everybody's mind: Could it be?'" says Towner, who studies great white shark movements. "Never in my wildest dreams did I expect it to unfold the way it has."

When, in April 2016, five more sevengill shark carcasses washed up on shore with pectoral tears and missing livers, Alison Kock, a marine biologist at South African National Parks, and her team conducted necropsies. The tears matched the photos taken in November 2015. And she found something that they overlooked in the photographs: orca tooth impressions.

The finding became the first recorded instance of orcas killing sevengill sharks in the area, and the first recorded instance of orcas carefully tearing the pectoral girdle to access the liver and leaving the rest of the shark. Though there are earlier records of orcas eating shark livers, researchers called the South African phenomenon "a novel and specialised technique."

"It's not like they're tearing the back of the shark open. They're going exactly where the liver starts. It's incredible," says Towner.

Then, in 2017, five great white sharks washed up on shore in nearby Gansbaai, also without their livers. Kock suspected Port and Starboard, which were orcas already known to live in the area, but it wasn’t until May 2022 that drone video footage confirmed the pair were hunting great whites.

Evidence of culture?

Little is known about the animals, such as their ages or where they came from, says Simon Elwen, a killer whale researcher and head of the South Africa-based conservation nonprofit Sea Search.

Their bent dorsal fins, a relatively unusual trait that could be due to diet, injury, or genetics, make “them so unusual and captivating," Elwen says. "You have these two highly identifiable individuals."

It’s also uncommon for two males to travel together, he adds—but there could be a reason why.

Elwen's colleague A.R. Hoelzel, a molecular ecologist at Durham University in the U.K., has sequenced the two orcas’ genomes and found preliminary evidence that they’re related—possibly brothers. (Read how orcas can also take down blue whales, the largest animal on Earth.)

But why hunt sharks and target their livers? Some experts hypothesise that Port and Starboard are part of a subgroup, or "ecotype," of orcas that frequent the open ocean, but that this duo simply moved closer to shore, perhaps due to fishing depleting their normal food sources.