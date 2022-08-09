Dwayne Field

By National Geographic Staff
Published 9 Aug 2022, 16:11 BST

Dwayne Fields is a presenter, explorer, naturalist, and all-round adventurer. Following a life-threatening incident in his younger years, Dwayne developed a passion to break the norm and expectations, reconnecting himself with his early experiences of the outdoors in wild Jamaica. He went on to become the first black Briton to walk over 400 nautical miles to the magnetic North Pole and has lived a life of incredible adventure and exploration thereafter, whilst simultaneously encouraging others to do the same. His exhilarating National Geographic series, The Seven Toughest Days on Earth, sees Dwayne and his film crew pushed to their very limits at some of the most extreme environments in the world - it is not one to be missed!

