Central African sanctuary gives hope to chimps—and their rescuers

“She was the youngest chimp we had ever taken in,” says Vélez del Burgo, the technical director of Lwiro Primates Rehabilitation Center, a refuge in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It was June 16, 2017, and Vélez del Burgo had facilitated a gruelling, five-day rescue journey via motorcycle, speedboat, and car to get the baby chimpanzee safely to the village of Lwiro. A contact from an anti-poaching group had found the chimp with several poachers in the dense rainforest near the remote town of Pinga, about 180 miles away. After handing over the baby, the men revealed that her twin sister had died shortly after they shot her mother.

At the sanctuary, the battle for the chimp’s life was just beginning. Vélez del Burgo quickly covered the inert body with warm blankets and administered intravenous fluids. At last, the baby stirred and her eyes opened.

“I let her sleep in my breast to keep her warm,” says Zawadi Balanda, a quiet, young Congolese assigned to watch Busakara, as they’d named her that night. Vélez del Burgo was worried that with no natural mother to feed her and provide emotional support, the baby chimp would fade away.