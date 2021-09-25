From this tiny island, they've watched the sea for 60 years. Here's what they've learned.

The plankton net was invented on Helgoland in the 1840s by German biologist Johannes Peter Müller. The Biologische Anstalt Helgoland (BAH) was established in 1892, making it one of the oldest marine research stations in the world.

And since 1962, researchers there have maintained what is now the longest running and most detailed series of measurements on the physical and biological state of one point in the ocean. The Helgoland Roads time series, as it’s called—the spot Klings visits every day is in the channel between Helgoland and a neighbouring island—provides a unique look at how this part of the North Sea is changing.

“This data series is a treasure. I’m not exaggerating,” says Karen Wiltshire, 59, director of the BAH. The measurements have become a scientific goldmine. Some of the results illustrate climate change writ large: They show that the waters around Helgoland have risen by 1.9°C since 1962 (3.4°F) —about double the global ocean average.

"The most desolate place"

Growing up in Dublin, Ireland, Wiltshire wanted to become a forester or an Arctic researcher. But she was denied both of those careers, she says, because of her gender. Opting for marine science instead, she did her Ph.D. at the University of Hamburg in the 1990s, sampling plankton and nutrients in the area known as the German Bight. That’s when she spent her first night on Helgoland.

“This seems like the most desolate place on the planet,” she recalls thinking when she saw the treeless expanse of red sandstone rising in 200-foot-high cliffs from the sea. “How can anyone live here?”

A few years later, in 2001, she got a chance to find out: She moved to Helgoland to become director of the BAH. She stayed there in 2006 when she took on added responsibilities as a vice director of the Alfred Wegener Institute, a large polar research centre in Bremerhaven that operates the BAH. In 2014 she finally moved to Sylt, another North Sea island, to run another BAH facility—but she still runs the Helgoland lab too.