See the beautiful, ecologically priceless trees Italy is protecting forever

For centuries, beech trees in this part of the forest have been chopped down predominantly for firewood, to help villagers endure harsh winter months when temperatures can reach minus 20 degrees Celsius. The Pontone beech tree, however, was kept intact by locals to disseminate its seeds, allowing it to grow to its current stature, says Visci. While the tree’s age is still disputed, locals say it could be up to 750 years old; it has become an iconic symbol of the park.

When he first saw it 40 years ago, says Alberto Cocuzzi, another park ranger, “I never really could imagine that a tree of this kind could exist.”

The Pontone beech tree is just one of 22,000 trees spread across Italy recognised for their unusual beauty, surprisingly old age, or social and cultural significance. Historically, these trees, known as “monumental trees,” were protected primarily for their remarkable aesthetic and historic symbolism. In recent decades, however, they have also been evaluated for the myriad ecological benefits they provide, including their role in sustaining niche, biodiverse microhabitats for many species.

“What was added was this ecological value,” says Livia Zapponi, an ecologist at the Edmund Mach Foundation, who has studied Italian monumental trees. “Microhabitats host incredible amounts of animals and threatened species.”

Legal protections expanded to include ageing and decay

In 1939, Italy passed its first law to explicitly protect monumental trees under a clause that considered them “immovable things that have remarkable characteristics of natural beauty.” This law, however, encouraged a narrow, appearance-based approach to the conservation of monumental trees, says Luciano Sammarone, director of the National Parks of Abruzzo Molise, and Lazio.