Wildfires threaten the world’s oldest trees—but prescribed burns are protecting them

The park has fed the Giant Forest a steady diet of prescribed fire for over 60 years after nearly a century during which fire was actively excluded from the grove. As recently as 2019, 500 acres within the Giant Forest near the General Sherman tree were treated with intentional burns. The result is a landscape that is a veritable exemplar of sequoia-friendly habitat.

“Most of Giant Forest isn’t in the kind of peril that other groves are, or were during last year’s Castle Fire,” says Nate Stephenson, a sequoia expert with the United States Geological Survey.

So far, the fire has only lapped at the edges of the grove, approaching the Four Guardsmen, a group of four huge trees near its edge. But park scientists and staff recognised the danger to those trees last week and rushed to protect them, raking debris away from their bases so that if a fire did come rushing toward them, there would be less flammable material nearby.

Deeper issues for the big trees

The bigger worry is for groves that haven’t gotten that kind of care, says Kristen Shive, a sequoia expert and scientist at the Nature Conservancy.

Many of the 70 sequoia groves left in the Sierra Nevada are in hard-to-access locations. The trees there are often thickly surrounded by younger or smaller trees that have filled in the understory, a consequence of little or no prescribed fire or thinning.

The KNP Complex Fire has already crossed through the Suwanee Grove and is near several others, like the Oriole Lake and Atwood Groves. And the Windy Fire, south of the KNP Complex, is working its way through several other stands of giant sequoias, some of which have seen no fire at all—prescribed or wildfire—for several decades.

The fundamental issue is that fires are behaving more aggressively now than they did 10, 30, or 200 years ago, because of wide-scale changes within the forest, as well as climate change, which is drying out the landscape.

Before white settlers arrived in the West, fire crossed the land regularly. Estimates suggest at least 4 million acres of the state burned annually, a combination of lightning-ignited burns and those set by Native Americans, who used fire to manage the landscape. That is roughly the acreage that burned in 2020, and close to this year’s current total. In many parts of the Sierra Nevada, fires swept across the land as frequently as every 15 years, on average; in the Giant Forest, some areas saw fire as often as every 2 years.