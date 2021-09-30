World’s second biggest rainforest will soon reopen to large-scale logging

The plan, which Bazaiba says will become law ahead of COP26, is bringing to the surface deeply entrenched disagreements over issues relating to sovereignty, development, and the safeguarding of the rainforest, the largest in Africa.

“When I speak of removing the ban, people say, ‘It’s over, Congo will award concessions to whoever.’ It’s not true,” Bazaiba says. The minister insists that the moratorium is being replaced with stronger, permanent measures for the protection and sustainable management of the forest, including the expansion of protected areas.

The lush rainforest that covers roughly 60 percent of the DRC makes up two-thirds of the Congo Basin. The rainforest plays a central role in the planet’s ecological balance by carrying moisture across the African continent, and it absorbs more carbon than it emits. According to a recent study, trees in the Congo Basin store a third more carbon over the same area of land compared to the Amazon.

Criticisms arise

The outline of the new plan, approved in July, has had a generally positive reception from environmental defenders and experts, since it includes the introduction of a carbon tax and the streamlining of information sharing between agencies. Some aspects also have been met with strong criticism.

Laurence Duprat, senior campaign advisor at environmental nonprofit Global Witness, feels the DRC should not allow logging until it has a land-use plan that is enforceable. Opening the forest to industrial loggers before then “would be a disaster for the rainforest and its inhabitants,” she says.

The logging moratorium was established in 2002 to protect the forest following decades of dictatorship and war. Lifting it will allow the government to award new contracts to industrial logging companies and could potentially open up as much as 70 million hectares of virgin forest—well more than half the primary forest in the DRC—to logging, according to Greenpeace, Global Witness, and a consortium of international NGOs who oppose the move.