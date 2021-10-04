4 simple tips to minimise your everyday waste

Can you fix it?

Rating repairability may reduce replacing: Sometimes all that stands between your things and the landfill is whether they can be fixed if they break. That’s why France now requires products (such as smartphones and laptops) to be labelled with a repairability score. Worldwide, the “right to repair” movement appeals to people who want the ability to service their own products, from cars to tractors to electronics, instead of buying new ones. Feel handy? Find repair guides and scores at ifixit.com.

Got extra food?

College students across the country are collecting surplus cafeteria fare and delivering it to area groups in need through the Food Recovery Network. Find a chapter or start one yourself: foodrecoverynetwork.org