Notorious wildlife market, largest in Peruvian Amazon, back in business after pandemic hiatus

Belén Market, a critical node of commerce in the Amazon, was a clear vector of transmission: Of 100 Belén vendors tested in May 2020, 99 were positive for COVID-19, Peru’s then president, Martín Vizcarra said.

That month, the city government shut down Belén Market, bulldozing the nearly 2,500 stalls. The closure coincided with a plan, five years in the works, to modernise the market, with financial backing from the United Nations Development Programme. The overhaul was intended to promote economic development and better living conditions in a long-marginalised part of the country. One immediate effect Peru’s Ministry of Production and UN backers envisioned: It would reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This summer, following months of construction, the market reopened. But an eight-week investigation in August and September by World Animal Protection, an international animal welfare nonprofit, revealed that the illegal selling of wild animals and their parts has resumed in much of the market.

The investigators found sliced-open caimans lying in busy walkways, live parrots in cardboard boxes, and wild deer meat for sale next to fruits and vegetables. “It’s pretty shocking to see, especially post-COVID-19,” says biologist Neil D’Cruze, World Animal Protection’s head of research and policy. “Despite the apparent best intentions of local authorities, the illegal wildlife trade is really lurching back into life across Belén Market, largely in full public view,” he says.

“It’s a real concern that such a prominent—and some would say notorious—wildlife market like Belén that was already on the radar of UN agencies in terms of requiring aid and development support has been allowed to reopen without steps being taken to address the illegal wildlife trade,” D’Cruze says. It was a “missed opportunity.”

Officials from the United Nations Development Programme and from Peru’s Ministory of Production, which funded and oversaw the redevelopment, did not respond to requests for comment.

Policing wildlife trade in Belén

Iquitos lies about 230 miles up the Amazon River from Très Fronteras—the region where Brazil, Colombia, and Peru meet and where the illegal wildlife trade flourishes virtually unchecked.

Hunting wild animals for subsistence, common in Indigenous Amazonian communities, is legal in Peru, but selling those animals in markets is not. Yet hunters in river communities often take animals or their parts to vendors at Belén. Wild animal meat—such as caiman, paca (a large rodent), and collared peccary, a pig-like mammal—is widely available there. Live animals also are sold for pets or for food. People buy live yellow-footed turtles, for example, and slaughter them later. Animal parts—jaguar teeth, sloth claws, pink dolphin genitalia—are sold for use in traditional medicine, domestically and internationally, or as luxury souvenirs.