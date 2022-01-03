Richard Leakey, trailblazing conservationist and fossil hunter, dies at 77

In 1970, Leakey married zoologist Meave Epps, who along with their daughter Louise would continue in the family fossil-hunting business long after he moved on. They, along with another daughter, Samira, and Anna, a daughter from Leakey’s first marriage, survive him. (Meave Leakey is a National Geographic Society Explorer-at-Large and received the Society’s Hubbard Medal in 2016.)

Leakey began a new career in 1989 when Kenya’s president, Daniel arap Moi, appointed him to head what would become the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). A passionate conservationist, he soon staged a huge bonfire with 12 tons of confiscated ivory in Nairobi National Park. The spectacle—and President Moi’s controversial orders that rangers shoot poachers on sight—helped save Kenya’s elephant and rhinoceros populations and led, for a time, to a ban on all ivory trade. It also prompted the international community to send hundreds of millions of dollars to Kenya for wildlife conservation.

None of this was done without making political enemies. In 1993, in what he suspected but never proved was sabotage, Leakey’s plane crashed after experiencing sudden equipment failure. Both of his legs were amputated below the knees.

Amid politically motivated charges of corruption at the KWS, Leakey soon resigned and decided to form his own opposition party, Safina. After waiting two years for official recognition and enduring constant government surveillance, death threats, and even a public whipping by Moi supporters, he was elected to parliament in 1997.

Leakey, who once remarked that “pressure probably suits me,” would endure more political ups and downs before leaving government in 2001. In 2015, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Leakey as chairman of the board of the KWS, a position he served in for three years.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning,” Kenyatta said in a statement. “May God the Almighty grant the soul of Dr. Richard Leakey eternal rest.”

In Leakey’s later years, in addition to working with the Turkana Basin Institute, he co-founded WildlifeDirect to save endangered species in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Virunga National Park and played a key role in Transparency International, a global organization dedicated to fighting corruption. Though he continued as a public lecturer, he spent more time on his farm near Nairobi, where he tended his vineyards and produced Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines.

“His legacy is huge in many fields, not simply in the field of human evolution studies,” Morell said. “He was a force to be reckoned with.”