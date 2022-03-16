The arrival of spring brings with it allergy season for millions of people around the world as flowering trees and plants release allergy-inducing pollens. Now, thanks to climate change, allergy season is about to get worse: The warming planet is extending the growing season, and along with it allergy-caused risks to human health.

By 2100, the amount of pollen produced during the flowering season could rise by 40 percent, according to new research published on Tuesday in Nature Communications––raising an urgent need to better understand the factors driving that increase. Even as drought and heat damage forests and grasslands, some grasses, weeds, and trees that produce allergy-inducing pollens thrive on rising temperatures and higher carbon dioxide concentrations, growing larger and producing more leaves.

Seasonal conditions for pollen vary around the world. In the UK a pollen calendar is produced by the University of Worcester in association with the Met Office, which predicts when different types of pollen will be active irritants to those with sensitivities.

In North America, previous work examining historical trends estimates that, on average, the pollen season arrives 20 days earlier and lasts eight days longer, and releases 20 percent more pollen into the air than it did 30 years ago.

The new research extends this picture to the end of the century, attributing a 40 percent increase in pollen produced to a pollen season that will begin as much as 40 days earlier and stretch out 19 days longer.

“Pollen has a huge impact on public health,” says Allison Steiner, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Michigan and senior author of the paper. “So many people are affected by seasonal allergies, yet predictive models for pollen are really not that good.”