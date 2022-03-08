The elusive urban forest that lies beneath Toronto

Fortunately, ongoing efforts to sustain the natural heritage of Toronto are showing signs of success. The revitalization will benefit the environment and locals, as well as adventure-seeking visitors. More than a million people use the urban forest to bike, hike, and discover lesser-known parts of the city each year. In 2021, the city council agreed to invest $66 million (£50 million) toward enhancing the gullies and creating a 50-mile continuous multi-use Loop Trail that will encourage people to explore the city’s ravine system, developing waterfront, and trendy neighbourhoods.

Reviving the ravines

In 2017, Toronto adopted a 10-year strategy to preserve and revitalise the ravines. An important focus of the strategy is the mitigation of invasive species. The ravines are a vital habitat that contains 87 percent of the city’s indigenous wildlife and plants.

These forest ecosystems “are critical to providing climate resiliency,” says Kim Statham, acting director of urban forestry for Toronto, citing how forests reduce what’s known as the urban heat island effect. Cities often report higher temperatures than rural areas because of the amount of roof and road surfaces that absorb and reflect the sun’s rays. Areas with more tree cover are better able to fight these high temperatures, a discovery that is factoring into Toronto’s efforts to protect the ravine system.

However, invasive species such as the Norway maple and Japanese knotweed are harming the native flora. Norway maples, for example, have reproduced so rapidly they have killed nearly half the forest floor with their roots and poisonous sap. As the protective barrier continues to erode, there is a greater risk of floods and native animals losing their nesting grounds.

Anqi Dong, who coauthored a University of Toronto ravine study, found that the amount of non-native tree cover in the ravines had increased from 10 percent in the 1970s to 40 percent in 2016. If the proliferation of invasive species continues at this rate, Dong estimates that it could reach at least 60 percent in the coming decades.