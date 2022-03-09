These tiny succulents are under siege from international crime rings

Legalising trade in some wildlife products, such as elephant ivory and rhino horn, has long been controversial. Opponents argue that it can have the unintended effect of increasing, not decreasing, demand, resulting in more illegal killings of the animals. But South Africa’s succulent plan suggests that a regulated trade could be different: The plants are valued for being alive, and they can be grown readily in nurseries.

Harrower is skeptical that legalisation will help. Conos, he says, already are cultivated widely in Southeast Asia and elsewhere—a legacy of earlier lax policies on exports of wild conos—yet poaching keeps increasing.

The plants grow very slowly—a 50-year-old cono may be no bigger than a walnut, depending on the species—so inevitably, he says, the larger ones that collectors want are wild. Beyond the plant’s size, there’s no way to be certain that a Conophytum for sale in a plant store didn’t come from the wild. Conos quickly “shed the battle scars of nature”—sun-weathered leaves or dirt mounds—Harrower says. The only other clue might be if the plant blooms at seemingly odd times of the year that match the period when it flowers in the wild.

For now, teams at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden and elsewhere are collecting and categorising seeds from Conophytum and other succulents in partnership with the United Kingdom-based Millennium Seed Bank. The bank is an international conservation effort to ensure plant biodiversity by collecting more than two billion seeds from the world’s flora.

A rare opportunIty

One day, Harrower, Smith, and I take a walk on the farm in Western Cape where the thousands of Conophytum acutum had been poached in June 2021. The family who owns it—a couple with three kids—shows us around. (They asked not to be identified for their safety.) Suddenly, an old shoebox hidden under a bush catches my eye. In it is a potato chip bag holding three Conophytum acutum—possibly discarded because they were so small.

“We can replant them!” Harrower exclaims. The succulents haven’t been exposed to foreign pests, and it had rained recently, so the soil is somewhat moist. We also know roughly where they’d come from.

Harrower sets to work searching for the perfect site. “The super micro-climates of each population of plants is very important,” he says. Using a screwdriver from his car, he scrapes out three shallow holes in the dirt, not even an inch deep.

He places the little plants carefully in the ground, surrounding them with small rocks and sand—to “help keep them from getting poached”—as he pats them into place.

Harrower crouches for a minute and surveys his work before brushing the sand off his jeans. Smiling, he says this is likely the first time poached conos have been returned to the wild. As we walk back to the car, I turn back for a final glimpse of the rehomed conos, hoping they’ll survive until the next rainy season. But they’re already lost to sight. They blend right in.