Activists fear a new threat to biodiversity—renewable energy

A small Nevada wildflower named Tiehm’s buckwheat might still be living in obscurity if it had not happened to grow in soil full of lithium. As it is, that could prove its downfall.

Lithium is needed to make the high-powered batteries that are helping the world transition to electric vehicles. Demand is soaring, and mining companies are eager to take it out of the ground at several new sites in Nevada, already home to the only existing lithium mine in the U.S. (Inside the only existing lithium mine in the U.K.)

But Tiehm’s buckwheat is rarer than lithium. It grows only on approximately 10 acres of land at Rhyolite Ridge in southwestern Nevada—right where one of the new lithium mines is planned.

“One guy on a bulldozer could drive it extinct in one afternoon,” says Patrick Donnelly, the Great Basin Director for the Centre for Biological Diversity and one of the flower’s biggest advocates.

He and some other conservationists see the flower and the mine as emblematic of a broad and disturbing trend: There is a growing conflict, they say, between efforts to address two environmental crises—a rapidly warming climate on the one hand, and a staggering rise in extinction on the other.

Mining isn’t the only way the renewable energy revolution is affecting landscapes, in the desert and elsewhere. In the past decade, solar- and wind-powered electricity generation has quadrupled in the U.S. alone — and that’s just the beginning of what experts say we need to do to transition away from fossil fuels and avoid the worst impacts of climate change. By 2030, Nevada plans to get half its electricity from renewable energy, in line with the Biden Administration’s goal to decarbonise the economy completely by 2050.

The result is what some activists describe as a renewable energy land rush putting rare species and untouched desert ecosystems at risk.

Historically, wetlands and grasslands were long treated as valueless; swamps were drained for development, and prairies plowed to plant crops. Now some conservationists see history repeating itself in the desert’s largely untouched valleys full of sunshine, lithium-rich soils, and geothermal hot spots.

“We’re going to do what we’ve always done with our environmental problems, push one on to the other,” says Dustin Mulvaney, a professor of environmental studies at San José State University and author of the book Solar Power. “We’re moving our climate problem onto our biodiversity crisis. It’s just more of the same.”

Apologising for a delayed email response, Donnelly says, “I can only explain it by saying that I’m a triage nurse in a desert endangered species emergency room, and we’re in the middle of a patient surge.”

Renewables head west

Donnelly says he hasn’t seen a comprehensive list of all the species at risk from developing renewables. But he keeps his own informal roster of patients in Nevada. Some are listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), others not—or not yet. They tend to be unfamiliar.

Threatened by lithium mining, according to Donnelly: Tiehm’s buckwheat, Tecopa bird’s beak (an annual herb), Railroad Valley springfish, Railroad Valley toad, Kings River pyrg (a tiny snail), and Ash Meadows ladies tresses (an orchid).

Threatened by solar energy: desert tortoise, three corner milkvetch, and white-margined beardtongue (a flower).

And by geothermal energy: Dixie Valley toad, Dixie Valley pyrg, Long Valley speckled dace (a small fish), Steamboat buckwheat, Fish Lake Valley tui chub (another small fish), and bleached sandhill skipper (a butterfly).

“In many cases there is very little information out there about these species—they are all very rare and somewhat obscure,” Donnelly says. “But there’s a potential renewable energy extinction crisis going on in Nevada, and these little creatures and plants are at the forefront.”

He says that while ecosystems have long faced threats from activities such as cattle grazing or gold mining, renewable energy expansion is the latest growing threat.

The U.S. government owns just under half the land across 11 states in the West, including 80 percent of land in Nevada, most of which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). In 2012 the agency designated 17 sites in six western states as BLM Solar Energy Zones, identified as the best locations to build a solar plant. Five sites are in Nevada.

In determining the sites, the BLM excluded critical species habitat, says Lee Walston, an ecologist for the U.S. Energy Department’s Argonne National Laboratory. Argonne scientists helped BLM map their solar energy zones and helps them prepare environmental impact statements.