Prince Charles was an environment radical. What happens now he’s King?

Slowly the world has caught up with his ideas – in theory, if not practice. He hosted a conference on the Royal Yacht Britannia, in the Amazon river delta, that prepared the ground for 1992 Rio Earth Summit, birthplace of the “conference of the parties”, better known as the COPs. Twenty years later Charles addressed the Rio+20 COP, warning, “Like a sleepwalker, we seem unable to wake up to the fact that so many of the catastrophic consequences of carrying on with business-as-usual are bearing down on us faster than we think, already dragging many millions more people into poverty and dangerously weakening global food, water and energy security for the future.”

Visionary thinking

It may be tempting to think of the new King, with his bespoke Savile Row suits, Edwardian manners and royal retinue, as an icon of a previous age. But his speeches, books and projects do suggest a man ahead of his time. He was advocating concepts such as the circular economy and natural capital years before they captured the public’s imagination, and he’s clearly followed his own principles, converting his farm to organic practices more than 30 years ago.

“Some of these ideas were radical and literally decades ahead of their time. Some you could reprint today and they would be very much of the moment. It’s hard to overstate the role he played in putting these subjects on the agenda,” says Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, a fellow with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, and former executive director of Friends of the Earth and president of the Wildlife Trusts.