The UK's largest avian flu outbreak has left millions of birds dead – and scientists extremely concerned

LIKE PTEROSAURS guarding the gateway to a Jurassic lost world, seabirds circle the soaring sea stacks of St Kilda as my boat docks on the archipelago’s rugged and remote isle of Hirta in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides. I’m here on one of the bracing boat trips which carry day-trippers more than 40 miles across the turbulent North Atlantic Ocean to the UK’s only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site, preserved for both its cultural and natural heritage. Stone houses, cleits (storage huts) and ruins which scatter the windswept landscape are testament to 5,000 years of human settlement, while the archipelago’s extraordinary marine ecology, geographical position and climate makes it a magnet for birdlife. The breeding colonies here are the most significant in the North Atlantic and the largest in Europe, supporting over one million seabirds, including the world’s largest colony of Atlantic puffins.

My journey to the end of the world came shortly before COVID-19 slammed the gates on such magical realms. Now, with the darkest shadow of the pandemic possibly behind us, another deadly plague has darkened Scotland’s shores, and spread through the British Isles, leaving a catastrophe in its wake.

Eclipsed by headlines focussing on Ukraine, spiralling energy bills and the government leadership contest, an ecological disaster has been unfolding. A new, highly pathogenic form of avian influenza or ‘bird flu’, known as H5N1, has been ravaging poultry flocks and wild bird populations across the northern hemisphere, leaving UK conservationists and scientists alarmed and calling for urgent, decisive government action.