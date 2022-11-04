As climate disasters grow more costly, who should pay the bill?

First came a record-shattering, months-long heat wave, roiling Pakistan from March to May. Just a few weeks later came months of crushing, punishing rains that flooded a third of the entire country. The floods’ economic costs were staggering—about £35 billion, or more than 10 percent of the country’s annual GDP.

But these are not “natural” disasters. Just weeks after the catastrophes began in 2022, scientists showed a clear culprit: human-caused climate change, which intensified the rains by up to 75 percent and made the heat wave 30 times more likely.

To Pakistan’s leaders, those findings highlight a long-simmering frustration. “We are responsible for less than one percent of the emissions that lead to climate change,” M. Tariq Irfan, Pakistan’s environment minister, told National Geographic, “yet we are experiencing a multitude of disasters due to it.”

It is climate injustice, they say—the idea that those least responsible for climate change are bearing the worst burdens. And they’re fed up.

At this year’s U.N. climate conference in Egypt, COP27, Pakistan and a group of other frustrated developing countries are pushing to develop a pool of money for “loss and damages.” It would be a fund, financed by the developed nations most responsible for causing climate change, that would pay for climate-induced losses in countries that have done little to create the problem. The United States alone is responsible for over 20 percent of all historical global emissions of gases that cause climate change, such as carbon dioxide and methane.

Their case is bolstered by the rise in powerful “attribution” science, a new type of analysis using mostly computer modelling to pinpoint exactly how climate change worsens disasters such as heat waves, super-potent rainstorms, and sea level rise. That extra punch is often what causes the extreme harm to people and ecosystems, says Saleemel Huq, the director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and a long-time climate negotiator for the country.

“These are impacts that are happening beyond our capacity for adaptation. We have entered the era of loss and damages,” he says.

To him and many others from developing countries who have seen their calls for climate justice ignored for decades, attribution puts a finer point on the fundamental moral imbalance of cause and effect. “There is no more deniability,” he says.

Over the past year, Scotland, Denmark, and a province in Belgium have contributed a few million into a fund in the name of climate justice. And after years of stalling, the U.S. and other developed countries are beginning to tentatively discuss loss and damages. The U.S. is "committed to engaging constructively," says a U.S. State Department representative.

But if there isn’t more explicit discussion of climate justice at this year’s COP27, Huq adds, “we’ll consider the meeting a failure from the start.”

Climate justice, delayed

In the early 1990s, a group of low-slung island countries including Vanuatu and Barbados banded together ahead of one of the first international climate meetings. Their small countries, they said, were at risk of drowning under rising seas—though as a group they were responsible for well under one percent of all climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions.