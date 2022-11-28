More rainbows are in our future—and that’s a bad omen

One morning a few years ago, at home in the Mānoa Valley on Oahu, scientist Kimberly Carlson looked out the window and saw a rainbow so bright and vibrant it took her breath away.

That wasn’t a shocker: Hawai’i is possibly the best place in the world to see rainbows today, and Mānoa has particularly ideal conditions for vibrant bows: Frequent rain showers and sunlight.

But Carlson, now an environmental sciences professor now at New York University, realised she didn’t know the answer to a simple question: Would climate change affect Hawaii’s—and the whole planet’s—breathtaking rainbows? She posited the question to some climate scientist colleagues, and it intrigued them so much they enlisted a class full of students to investigate. In November, they published their findings.

“Climate change is affecting rainbows—now we know that’s true,” says Carlson, the lead author on the paper, which used computer models to simulate future rainbow-ready conditions. As major weather patterns morph because of climate change, many parts of the world—particularly places nearer to the poles, like Alaska or Siberia, will get more rain—potentially adding dozens more rainbow-rich days by the end of the century. (See pictures of vibrant rainbows around the world.)

“But there’s also a flip side,” she warns. The Mediterranean, southern Africa, and even parts of tropical South America are forecast to get drier in the future and could lose a solid chunk of their rainbow-producing days by 2100.

And though rainbows often instigate moments of joy like her own in Mānoa, more colourful skies are actually a signal of big problems across the globe.

A recipe for rainbows

“Rainbows are like weeds—they’ll pop up wherever they can, small or large, bright or sometimes really puny,” says Raymond Lee Jr., an optics and meteorology expert at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. That’s because their basic ingredients are common and governed by relatively straightforward physics.

“The basic recipe for seeing any segment of the natural rainbow,” says Lee, “is sunlit rain.”

First, you need rain droplets—the bigger the better, says Lee, since smaller droplets reflect and refract incoming sunlight in a way that causes the outgoing light waves to interfere with each other, dampening the brightness of the bows. Then there must be direct sunlight that cuts through the atmosphere at an angle less than 42 degrees from the viewer’s eye, which is during the morning or afternoon in most parts of the world. Finally, the sky must be showery rather than socked in with clouds.

Carlson and her colleagues figured out they could essentially search for those exact conditions in climate models, however fleeting and ephemeral, and compare them with real rainbow observations to confirm that the models were accurately predicting bows.

They combed Flickr, a photo-sharing website, for any photos tagged “rainbow,” anywhere in the world, over about a 10-year period. Then they matched those up with places climate models predicted would have the right conditions for rainbows—the right amount of rain, without deck-like overhead clouds, at the right times of day and year. The models mostly matched the observations, meaning they could use them to predict future rainbows.

However, Lee, who was not involved in the study, pointed out that the models failed to predict rainbows during outbursts of heavy rain, exactly when physics would dictate the most spectacular bows appear because of the bigger droplet size.