They planted a forest at the edge of the desert. From there it got complicated.

What’s more, the forest’s ability to survive in a warming world is uncertain. Between 5 to 10 percent of Yatir’s trees—up to 80 percent in some areas—have withered and died in the past decade, as a series of extreme droughts have struck the region. Meanwhile, the forest is not regenerating: Drought and grazing by sheep and goats are killing the pine seedlings.

"Trees here are pushed to the edge," says Eyal Rotenberg of the Weizmann Institute of Science, who has studied Yatir for more than two decades. He and his colleagues think the forest can and should survive. But if so it’s going to have to change.

Carbon isn’t everything

After lunch under the pines at the institute's long-term research site at Yatir, Rotenberg brushes away harvester ants grappling with leftover rice grains, then explains how Weizmann ecophysiologist Dan Yakir, the leader of the project, set up the research station in 1998. Yatir receives around 11 inches of rain per year, on average, mostly from December to March. The forest’s resilience in such a dry climate was a puzzle, as was its impact on its surroundings.

"For us, Yatir is a laboratory where we study the forest's effect on climate, at the edge of the conditions for forest growth," says Rotenberg, who joined the project in 2000. "What we learn now about Yatir will be serving a warmer, dryer world in many regions."

In principle, expanding forest cover in similar places like the semi-arid Sahel, where the ambitious Great Green Wall project has made halting progress since it was launched in 2007 by the African Union, could slow global climate change, as well as desertification.