Water, water everywhere?

The rain that we famously complain about is really the water that we rely on to come out of our taps. Water authorities take water from our rain-fed rivers, reservoirs, and aquifers, treat it, and then pump it into our homes through some 208,000 miles of pipes. Our wastewater is then collected, treated, and discharged back into rivers and the sea, where it evaporates, rises, and condenses to form clouds, and so the cycle continues. Water stress occurs when demand increases in relation to supply; a country using more than 40 percent of its available water is considered dangerously vulnerable to drought and water stress. In the UK, climate change could mean less water will be entering our water system at the same time that more water is being drawn out, significantly straining our water supply.

By 2050 the UK is projected to have an extra 12 million people increasing demand on a what could very well be a diminishing water supply; the majority of this growth will occur in the already water-vulnerable southeast. Across the UK we currently use around 143 litres per person per day for hygiene, cooking, cleaning, and drinking. As temperatures rise, so does demand for water: heatwaves can increase domestic water use by nearly a third as people drink more, water gardens, and fill paddling pools. Climate change would most likely mean an increase in water demand in the agriculture sector. The UK is unusual in that it uses less of its water for farming compared to the global average. But hotter and drier weather could significantly increase the need for irrigation to keep crops alive. With projections likening London’s climate in 2050 to Barcelona’s today, the corresponding increase in water demand for agriculture could seriously impact―and strain―our water supply.

However much water we think we have, the reality is that we might not have enough. The warnings issued by Sir James Bevan couldn’t be clearer: in his March 2019 speech, he cautioned that the country is facing “an existential threat” and reaching “the jaws of death … we will not have enough water to meet our needs.” To counter the combined challenges of climate change and population growth he called for a dual approach of increasing supply and reducing demand. Through sweeping improvements from building more reservoirs to making water waste socially unacceptable, he remained positive that this is a challenge we can overcome. Businesses and local authorities have their part to play, both in ensuring the integrity of the UK’s water infrastructure and making the public more aware of what they can do on a consumer level. The Environment Agency, for example, works with policy developer Water UK to create ‘Love Water’—a campaign designed to increase the general public’s awareness of their water use along with measures they can take to help reduce it.

As Sir James has laid down the water-saving gauntlet to everyone across the country, it’s certainly clear that water conservation must begin to seep into public consciousness, especially if we want to ensure the UK’s water future.

