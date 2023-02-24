Episode 5. Riley RMF - Car S.O.S.

Published 24 Feb 2023, 16:45 GMT

Tim and Fuzz travel to Rochdale to collect a unique family heirloom: a 1953 Riley RMF. A now rare British post-war classic has been handed from father to son for 70 years. Current owner, Richard, has been unable to get the Riley up and running, so Car S.O.S has been called in to try and make an automotive dream come true. However, the boys discover there's more to this restoration than meets the eye. Features friend of the show and all-round petrolhead, Edd China.

Premiere Thursday 6th April, 8 pm.

