Tim and Fuzz travel to Oxfordshire to collect a 1973 Porsche 911 Targa belonging to Ben who has been unable to get the car up and running due to life getting in the way and developing early onset dementia. Wife Jeannetta and friend Andy hope that Car S.O.S can breathe new life into this old classic. But is the car too far gone for the boys to repair?

Premiere Thursday 30th March, 8pm.