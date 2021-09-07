Your family guide to stargazing the Autumn sky

September and October bring a change of seasons on Earth—and a change above it as well. Although the skies might appear a bit bare after all the summer sparkle, the coming weeks offer sky-watching families a chance to glimpse pretty planetary lineups, cosmic time machines, and perhaps ghostly glows.

And with darkness setting in earlier each evening, kids can even explore the cosmos on school nights. So dust off those binoculars and telescopes to fill your stargazing calendar!

Light show in the sky

You might think of the stunning cosmic displays of the aurora borealis—otherwise known as the northern lights—as something only those in the far north can glimpse. But these shimmering and dancing glows increase in frequency during Autumn (though scientists are stumped as to why). That means even if you live in more southerly latitudes, you might be able to spot the show—recent years have seen the lights visible from dark southern areas like Exmoor and South Wales, but your chances are undeniably better in Scotland.

So what makes this cosmic light show glow? It begins on the surface of the sun, where giant clouds of high-energy particles are produced and ejected into space. Known as coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, these clouds travel at breakneck speeds to reach Earth in just two or three days.

When CMEs arrive, our planet’s magnetic field acts as a force field protecting us potentially damaging radiation, but some of the high-energy particles penetrate the atmosphere and collide with oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the air. That makes them glow like neon signs in shades of green, pink, red, and violet colors.

Sun-watching satellites can predict CME arrival times and intensities, but you’ll only get a few days warning. If a strong CME is headed your way (light pollution filters out the visibility of weaker ones), take a look outside around midnight, facing the northern horizon from as dark a location as possible.

Peek at some planets

There’s still plenty to see while your family is waiting for those ghostly glows. For instance, on September 14, Neptune—the solar system’s most distant planet—will be at its biggest and brightest in 2021. Use binoculars to look for a faint pinpoint in the southeastern sky tucked within the constellation Aquarius, the water bearer. (High magnification views through a small telescope show the planet as a blue-green disc.) For an easier quest, wait until September 19, when the planet will be parked next to the moon.

But before its visit with Neptune, the moon will pair up with two of the brightest and largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn. On September 16, look with your unaided eyes for Saturn snuggling close to the moon in the southeast evening sky. Train your small telescope on the planet, and its famous rings will come into focus.