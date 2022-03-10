Why our brains ‘turn red’ in teenage years

“ANY STRONG EMOTION will release the panda”, warns the mother of Mei Lee – the protagonist of new Pixar movie Turning Red. Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl, outgoing and funny, torn between being a model daughter for her very protective parents, and the personal chaos of adolescence. The ‘panda’ – while literally a large, red creature into which she transforms as soon as she is overwhelmed by an emotion – symbolises both change and renewal.

In Asian cultures, the panda represents the value of emotions and the importance of patience. A motto for any teenager, and a metaphor for this very peculiar period of life, when everything is renewed and redefined. (The Walt Disney Company is majority owner of National Geographic.)

“It is often said that the teenager is both a child and an adult, but it would be more accurate to say that they are no longer a child and not yet an adult. It is as if your child goes into their room one night and comes out as a different person the next morning. This very rapid change surprises not only parents but also the teenagers themselves. It is this in-between period without any reliable reference that constitutes the essence of the adolescent ‘crisis’” explains Philippe Hercberg, a psychiatrist and former lecturer at the Paris XIII Faculty of Medicine and now working in San Fernando, Spain.

A physical and psychological ‘moult’

Adolescence really begins when the pituitary gland and hypothalamus, neuroglandular organs located in the brain, begin to produce specific hormones that stimulate the secretion of testosterone and oestrogen.

Growth then accelerates, by an average of 8 centimetres per year in girls and 10 centimetres per year in boys. Only in the first year of life can such a speedy growth rate be observed in humans: a baby gains an average of 20 centimetres during its first year of life.

First fine, then thicker hair appears all over the body. The clitoris develops, the penis grows and lengthens. The hips and thighs widen. The voice becomes deeper.