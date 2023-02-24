Episode 8. Ford Mustang - Car S.O.S

By National Geographic Staff
Published 24 Feb 2023, 19:02 GMT
Episode 8: Ford Mustang.

Episode 8: Ford Mustang.

Photograph by National Geographic Channel

Tragically in 1988, John’s wife died of cancer, aged just 32. John was left as the sole parent of three children, all under 10. He had to immediately give up the job he loved to look after the children, initially going onto benefits to survive. His much-loved Ford Mustang understandably went under a cover (although standing on grass) and has stayed there ever since for 33 years. Tim and Fuzz step in to help bring this vintage bit of US muscle back to life.  

Premiere Thursday 27th April, 8pm.

